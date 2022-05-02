Eagles Debut Single 'Take It Easy' Turns 50 - Noise11.com

Eagles first ever record ‘Take It Easy’ came out on 1 May 1972, 50 years ago. The song as written by Glenn Frey and Jackson Browne before either of them found fame. Jackson started to write the song but couldn’t finish it. Frey lived in the same apartment block in Echo Park, California.

Watch the Noise11.com Jackson Browne interview

Browne recorded his version of the song for his second album ‘For Everyman’.

‘Take It Easy’ was recorded in London by Glyn Johns, who had been working with The Beatles, and had just finished producing The Who’s ‘Who’s Next’ and The Faces ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink To A Blind Horse’. Johns also produced the next Eagles album ‘Desperado’.

While ‘Take It Easy’ is today considered a classic, Eagles weren’t that big in their early years. The debut album ‘Eagles’ peaked at no 22 in the USA, ‘Desperado’ at no 41 and the third album ‘On The Border’ at 17. That despite the songs ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Witchy Woman’, ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’, ‘Tequila Sunrise’, ‘Desperado’, ‘Already Gone’, and ‘Best of My Love’, all staples of an Eagles live show today, were from those three albums.

Eagles didn’t have their first real hit album until ‘One Of These Nights’ finally went to no 1 in 1975.

‘Take It Easy’ fell outside the Australian Top 40, peaking at no 49. It failed to chart at all in the UK.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Joe Walsh

Watch the Noise11 interview with Timothy B. Schmit

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

