Early Misfits Drummer Joey Image Dead At 63

Joey Image, drummer for The Misfits over 1978 and 1979, has died at age 63.

Joey had been diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. He was a candidate for a liver transplant. His death was announced at The Misfits social media pages.

R.I.P. Joey Image, March 5, 1957 – June 1, 2020. Misfits drummer late 1978 – 1979. Appears on the Misfits’ classic… Posted by Misfits on Monday, 1 June 2020

Joey Image (Joey Poole) was born on 5 March 1957. He was a member of the band for around a year, departing suddenly after a non-so good tour of the UK with The Damned.

Joey was the drummer of ‘Horror Business’ and ‘Night of the Living Dead’.

After the Misfits Joey played with the Whorelords, Human Buffet, Psycho Daisies, the Mary Tyler Whores, the Strap-Ons, the Bell Ringers, Evil Doers, the Hooples, Jersey Trash, the Hollywood 77’s, and between 2000 and 2002 he was the drummer for the Undead.

