 Early Misfits Drummer Joey Image Dead At 63 - Noise11.com
Joey Image of The Misfits

Early Misfits Drummer Joey Image Dead At 63

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2020

in News

Joey Image, drummer for The Misfits over 1978 and 1979, has died at age 63.

Joey had been diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. He was a candidate for a liver transplant. His death was announced at The Misfits social media pages.

R.I.P. Joey Image, March 5, 1957 – June 1, 2020. Misfits drummer late 1978 – 1979. Appears on the Misfits’ classic…

Posted by Misfits on Monday, 1 June 2020

Joey Image (Joey Poole) was born on 5 March 1957. He was a member of the band for around a year, departing suddenly after a non-so good tour of the UK with The Damned.

Joey was the drummer of ‘Horror Business’ and ‘Night of the Living Dead’.

After the Misfits Joey played with the Whorelords, Human Buffet, Psycho Daisies, the Mary Tyler Whores, the Strap-Ons, the Bell Ringers, Evil Doers, the Hooples, Jersey Trash, the Hollywood 77’s, and between 2000 and 2002 he was the drummer for the Undead.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John and Nigel Olsson perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Takes $75m Hit Because of Coronavirus

Elton John has reportedly been left "bereft" after taking a significant $75 million (£60 million) hit after coronavirus forced him to cancel his farewell tour.

1 day ago
Tea for the Tillerman
Cat Stevens Reimagines ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ 50 Years On

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has revisited his classic ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ 50 years on to record a new version of the album to mark the title’s 50th anniversary.

4 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Performs 1971 Song ‘What Are Their Names’ For Stephen Colbert

David Crosby has performed a stark acapella version of his 1971 track ‘What Are Their Names’ for Stephen Colbert.

4 days ago
Lucky Peterson
Blues Great Lucky Peterson Dies At Age 55

Child prodigy Lucky Peterson has died at the age of 55.

5 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Pays Tribute To Larry Kramer

Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".

6 days ago
Bucky Baxter
Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65

Bucky Baxter, a veteran of Bob Dylan’s ‘Never-Ending Tour’ has died at age 65.

6 days ago
Andrea Bocelli, music news, noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli Confirms He Has Recovered From COVID-19

Opera legend Andrea Bocelli has confirmed that he had, and has recovered from, the coronavirus COVID-19.

6 days ago