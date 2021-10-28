 Early Nick Cave Band The Birthday Party Gets A DVD Reissue - Noise11.com
The Birthday Party Pleasure Heads Must Burn

Early Nick Cave Band The Birthday Party Gets A DVD Reissue

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2021

in News

‘Pleasure Heads Must Burn’, a 1984 video release compiling music clips from The Birthday Party, is about to reincarnate as a DVD.

The Birthday Party were originally called The Boys Next Door. The original band featuring Nick Cave, Mick Harvey and Phil Calvert, were all students at Caulfield Grammar in Melbourne, a private school for boys. Rowland S Howard joined in 1978. The name change to The Birthday Party happened in 1982.

‘Pleasure Heads Must Burn’ was originally released on Beta and VHS in 1984 and made its way to DVD in 2003 from the ’84 VHS versions. (so, pretty shit).

The 2021 edition of ‘Pleasure Heads Must Burn’ has been completely remastered.

The footage is raw, because it was filmed on very primitive equipment under very difficult circumstances, as the footage will show. This is in fact the 40th anniversary of these performances, which started on February 2, 1981 in Melbourne.

Track 1 is a promo video shot by Evan English & Paul Goldman (a.k.a. The Rich Kids) (edited by John Hillcoat) in Melbourne-Camberwell on 2-Feb-81, tracks 2-3 recorded live at The Ace Cinema in Brixton on 25-Nov-82, track 4 recorded live at the Trade Union Club in Sydney on 14-May-83, track 5 recorded at VPRO TV studios for “Götterdämmerung 2000” TV show in Jul-1982, tracks 6-11 recorded live at The Haçienda in Manchester on 22-Jul-82 and tracks 12-18 recorded live at The Haçienda in Manchester on 24-Feb-83.

TRACK LISTING

1. “Nick the Stripper”
2. “Fears Of Gun/”
3. “Hamlet (Pow!Pow!Pow!)”
4. “Deep In The Woods”
5. “Junkyard”
6. “Dead Joe”
7. “A Dead Song”
8. “Junkyard”
9. “Release The Bats”
10. “(Sometimes) Pleasure Heads Must Burn”
11. “Big Jesus Trash Can”
12. “Hamlet (Pow!Pow!Pow!)”
13. “Pleasure Avalanche”
14. “Six Inch Gold Blade”
15. “Wild World”
16. “The Six Strings That Drew Blood”
17. “Sonny’s Burning”
18. “She’s Hit”

Personnel

• Nick Cave – vocals, saxophone, drums
• Rowland S. Howard – Guitar, vocals, saxophone
• Mick Harvey – Organ, piano, guitar, vocals, drums
• Tracy Pew – Bass, clarinet, double bass
• Phill Calvert – Drums
• Des Hefner – Drums on DVD track 4, live 1983

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Barry Harvey, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jim Sclavunos, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Grow A Motörhead Mö for Mövember

Motörhead fans are invited to grow a Motörhead Mö for Mövember and think about men’s health.

11 hours ago
Midge Ure, photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Midge Ure Kicks Off USA Tour

Midge Ure is back touring the USA with a setlist made up of his greatest hits across Ultravox, Visage and solo.

11 hours ago
Marty Stuart and Ken Burns photo by Adam Lammers
Marty Stuart Honors His Home Town of Philadelphia, Mississippi

Marty Stuart is representing Philadelphia, Mississippi in the ‘Honor Our Hometown’ campaign, a project between the 50 states of the United States of America, to encourage people to share their experiences and common values.

12 hours ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
‘Voyage’ Is It For ABBA

ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus have confirmed that the group's comeback record will be their last new music as a band.

13 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne skateboard
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts The Ozzy X Dogtown Skateboard

Ozzy Osbourne has a skateboard in his name. The Ozzy X Dogtown will be available from this Friday (29 October).

16 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Insists This Tour Will Definitely

The one and only Elton John is in conversation with Fleur East this evening (Wednesday 27th October) in an hour-long Hits Radio special that sees the singer speak about his new album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’.

1 day ago
Elvis Costello, ADOTG, Photo By Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo
Elvis Costello Will Have A New Album In January

Elvis Costello will release his new album, ‘The Boy Named If’, in January.

1 day ago