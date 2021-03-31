Ed Kuepper and Jim White Announce Shows Together - Noise11.com

The Saints’ Ed Kuepper and The Dirty Three’s Jim White will embark on an Australian tour together in May.

White says when Kuepper called he jumped to attention. “Ed Kuepper wrote suggesting we play and that’s why I’m writing this… I said yes and we will see what happens, see you there,” Jim said.

Jim says that despite Ed’s 45 year career he never seems to consider he has a past or a future. “I like how Ed Kuepper – like Lou Reed or Bob Dylan – doesn’t want to replay the hits as was and at the same time doesn’t pretend to not have a past nor a future. In working with the musicians they play with, they revisit their material in new and old ways as well as creating new material and its not a binary problem, an ethic that seems relevant to all things to me,” he said.

The shows will cover Ed’s 45 years with The Saints, The Aints! and The Laughing Clowns as well as his decades of solo albums.

Kuepper speaks highly of im. “Jim is one of the finest drummers I’ve seen and heard anywhere, totally gets inside of whatever he’s playing in an unpredictable and exciting way, been wanting to work with him for a long while,’’ Ed says.

Celebrating 45 years as a recording artist, young Ed Kuepper has decided to release not 1 not 2 but 3 new retrospective releases spanning four decades and a large chunk of his post-Saints musical output.

1. Ed Kuepper – Singles ’86 ‘ ’96.

2. Laughing Clowns – Golden Days // When Giants Walked the Earth

3. The Aints! Live at The Bowlo

May-June-July 2021

Tue May 25th: Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel

Wed May 26th: Melbourne Rising, Comedy Theatre

Fri May 28th: Meeniyan Town Hall

Sat May 29th: Macedon Hotel

Fri June 4th: Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

Sat June 5th: Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel

Sun June 6th: Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Thu June 10th: Newcastle, Lizottes

Fri June 11th: Wyong The Arthouse

Sat June 12th: Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

Sun June 13th: Sydney, SOH Studio (matinee and evening shows)

Wed June 16th: Eltham Hotel

Thu June 17th: Brisbane, Triffid

Thu June 24th: Canberra, The Street

Sun June 27th: Adelaide, The Gov

Sat July 3rd: Fremantle Social Club

