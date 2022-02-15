 Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon 'Bad Habits' Collaboration Is Ready - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon ‘Bad Habits’ Collaboration Is Ready

by Music-News.com on February 16, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon will release their heavy rock version of ‘Bad Habits’ on Friday (18.02.22).

Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon left the crowd gobsmacked when they took to the stage at the BRIT Awards last week to perform a raucous rendition of the pop song with added screamo vocals from frontman Oli Sykes.

And now, they’ve confirmed they’ve recorded the collaboration for fans.

Sharing their FaceTime call on social media, Ed told Oli: “That show was nuts,”, to which he replied: “I’ve never had so much adrenaline pumping through me.”

Oli continued: “There are so many people asking for like a studio version.”

Ed insisted: “We have to get one out.

He added: “We’ll get Jordan [Fish] and the lads on it and I’ll get the vocals in. Make sure it goes proper death growl at the end!”

The song is now available to pre-save on all major streaming platforms.

Ed Sheeran had already revealed he planned to record a heavy metal collaboration with BMTH.

He told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “We’re going to write a song together… Playing with Bring Me The Horizon was a dream.

“I got in touch with [singer Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch – I’ve been a fan for a long time.

“Oddly enough that’s the kind of music I grew up listening to and had a Kerrang subscription and I listened to it constantly.”

Ed joked his song would sound like a “wet fart” if he played it live as a solo track, and Bring Me The Horizon convinced him that their version would work well.

He quipped: “I actually said ‘Bad Habits’ would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there and playing it normally.

“The song is EDM and they’ve taken it and make it a whole new thing. I was just like, you know what, these guitars are going to be great.

“It was a week’s turnaround – we emailed each other two weeks ago, recorded it a week ago and rehearsed it three days ago.”

Ed has been open to the idea of taking on a heavier style one day, after growing up listening to the likes of Cradle of Filth and Slipknot.

Last year, Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth fame revealed he had been in touch with Ed after a social media exchange, and would love for them to record a song together for charity.

He said: “I’ve actually been emailing with him. He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place.

“Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there.

“He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Bring Me The Horizon, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Bring Me The Horizon, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 To Make Comeback In Japan

The 1975 will make their live comeback at Japan's Summer Sonic festival in August.

15 hours ago
Cut Copy
Cut Copy Are Heading Across North American And Into Europe

Australia’s Cut Copy have a full year of touring ahead of them with North American and European dates locked in for 2022.

24 hours ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Films Video On Giant Bed Outside Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles has been spotted filming a music video on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace.

3 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Fires Off At Pete Davidson

Kanye West has criticised Pete Davidson in a series of fiery messages posted on Instagram.

4 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Are In For An Easy No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.  

4 days ago
Bastille, Noise11, Photo
UK Charts: Bastille Have The Number One Album

Bastille secure their third Number 1 album this week, as Give Me The Future rules over the Official Albums Chart.

4 days ago
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas Visit The White House

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas met U.S. President Joe Biden and his new dog at the White House on Wednesday.

5 days ago