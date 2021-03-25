 Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue Perform Together At Michael Gudinski State Memorial - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue Perform Together At Michael Gudinski State Memorial

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 25, 2021

in News

Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue met each other for the first time this week and they’ve already made music together.

Kylie, one of Mushroom Records’ international success stories and Ed, a Frontier Touring record holder for most tickets sold in a single tour (over 1 million) performed together for the first time to honour the man who catapulted their careers, Michael Gudinski.

“Michael talked about his love for Ed and how we should meet and now we have finally met properly. We know that he would be beaming right now,” Kylie said as they launched into her hit ‘All The Lovers’.

“We thought it would be kind of fun to go back to where it all began for me in 1987,” Kylie added. “Ed wasn’t even a glint in his mother’s eye and yet he managed to learn this song for tonight”. (Ed was born in 1991. He is 30-years old).

Ed also performed his songs ‘Castle On The Hill’, ‘The A Team’ and his new song about Michael ‘Visiting Hours’.

Ed Sheeran Debuts New Song ‘Visiting Hours’ About Michael Gudinski

