 Ed Sheeran Is The Support Act for the Buccaneers and Cowboys - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Is The Support Act for the Buccaneers and Cowboys

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2021

in News

Ed Sheeran is in Florida today to perform at the Buccaneers and Cowboys match for the NFL and it is confusing the F*%k out of football fans.

Balladeer Sheeran is at odds with the usual bogan football audience with one Sports site sportsnews.com questioning why a “balladeer” was chosen to sing love ballads to “an excited football crowd”. “The two don’t seem to mix,” writes journo Madison Williams. “Since this season marks the return of fans, football fans were looking forward to an artist who could get them ready football … the songs don’t fit the typical rock or country music that is normally associated with football games”.

The footy fans are also bemused by the Sheeran addition with comments like “Why is Ed sheeran on my screen NFL?”, “Ed sheeran fuck yeah that’s football baby”, “What does Ed Sheeran have to do with Cowboys vs Buccs?”, “What team does the guy in the middle play for?” and “Nothin like some ed sheran to get me fired up for the season”.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has debuted another new track. ‘Shivers’ is from his upcoming ‘=’ album dur 29 October 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Middle Kids
Sydney’s Middle Kids To Begin North American Tour

Middle Kids out of Sydney are putting their North American base to good use with a tour about to begin across the USA and Canada.

2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Donates $13,000 To His “Idol’s” Charity

Ed Sheeran has donated $13,700 (£10,000) to a hospice after an appeal from a member of the band who gave him his first break as a teenage musician.

1 day ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Google Honors Avicii’s 32nd Birthday

Avicii has been honoured with a Google Doodle on what would have been his 32nd birthday (08.09.21).

1 day ago
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted Reunite For Charity Concert

The Wanted are set to reunite for a special charity concert.

1 day ago
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Apologises For #VaxTheNation Post

Guy Sebastian has made a remarkable statement distancing himself from Australia’s #VaxTheNation campaign launched this week by the music industry.

3 days ago
Aaron Schembri
Aaron Schembri Managed The Lockdown Sessions In The Gaps Between Closures

Melbourne singer songwriter used those gaps between lockdowns to get an entire album together. ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ is a collection of songs from Aaron’s favourite songwriters as well as a few of his own.

5 days ago
DZ Deathrays
DZ Deathrays Postpone Tour Due To #Gladyscluster

DZ Deathrays have postponed their upcoming Australian tour due to the #Gladyscluster sweeping the nation.

September 1, 2021