Ed Sheeran Is The Support Act for the Buccaneers and Cowboys - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is in Florida today to perform at the Buccaneers and Cowboys match for the NFL and it is confusing the F*%k out of football fans.
Balladeer Sheeran is at odds with the usual bogan football audience with one Sports site sportsnews.com questioning why a “balladeer” was chosen to sing love ballads to “an excited football crowd”. “The two don’t seem to mix,” writes journo Madison Williams. “Since this season marks the return of fans, football fans were looking forward to an artist who could get them ready football … the songs don’t fit the typical rock or country music that is normally associated with football games”.
The footy fans are also bemused by the Sheeran addition with comments like “Why is Ed sheeran on my screen NFL?”, “Ed sheeran fuck yeah that’s football baby”, “What does Ed Sheeran have to do with Cowboys vs Buccs?”, “What team does the guy in the middle play for?” and “Nothin like some ed sheran to get me fired up for the season”.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has debuted another new track. ‘Shivers’ is from his upcoming ‘=’ album dur 29 October 2021.
