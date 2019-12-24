 Ed Sheeran Says He Is Taking A Break - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Says He Is Taking A Break

by Music-News.com on December 25, 2019

in News

Ed Sheeran is taking a break from music as he wants to “go out and see some more of the world”.

Sheeran has enjoyed a successful year, having wrapped his mammoth two-year Divide Tour – the highest-grossing ever.

And after it was revealed the singer took home a staggering $95 million (£73.4 million) this year, he took to Instagram to announce his hiatus.

In a post captioned, “BRB,” the 28-year-old wrote:

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

“The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world. I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.”

Ed added: “To all my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

“Lots of love x.”

In addition to his career achievements, the star also recently wed his long-term partner, Cherry Seaborn, with the pair appearing together in the video for his track Put It All on Me.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Bieber To Resurrect In 2020

Justin Bieber has new music from 2020 and a tour to go with it.

2 hours ago
Steve Nieve, Deni Blues 2014, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Steve Nieve To Perform The Songs Of Elvis Costello In The USA

Steve Nieve has three ‘Steve Nieve Plays Elvis Costello’ shows planned for California in January.

5 hours ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Release ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Video Game

Iron Maiden have created a ‘Legacy of the Beast’ video game to fill in your holiday free time.

5 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Guy Ritchie Are Fighting In Court Again

Former couple Madonna and Guy Ritchie have been involved in a mysterious legal dispute just before Christmas.

8 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams Have Another Unreleased Duet

Kylie Minogue has revealed there is an unreleased duet with Robbie Williams still in the vault.

9 hours ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne’s Private Jet Searched For Drugs

Lil Wayne's private jet was searched by the FBI on Monday.

10 hours ago
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Townshend Claims The Who Invented Heavy Metal

Pete Townshend has claimed The Who's 1970 'Live At Leeds' album pioneered the genre of heavy metal and influenced the likes of Led Zeppelin while other artists have since stole their "mantle".

11 hours ago