Ed Sheeran Tests + For Covid - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran Tests + For Covid

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2021

in News

Ed Sheeran has tested + for Covid-19 one week after performing at the Earthshot Prize Awards before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In a statement on social media Sheeran announced, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”

Sheeran will release his new album ‘=’ on Friday 29 October 2021.

