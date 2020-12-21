Ed Sheeran to Drop New Music Today - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

UPDATE: Here it is: Afterglow

Sheeran, who has been enjoying a break to settle into fatherhood, teased the music release via Instagram on Sunday.

“11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present,” Sheeran wrote, indicating that new music would appear on 21 December.

Sheeran also shared the same message in a short video on his Instagram Story timeline, which included a brief clip of the singer sitting down with his guitar.

He didn’t offer up any other details, but officials at the U.K.’s Power Radio let slip the news on Twitter on Saturday, claiming the track would be titled The Afterglow, and released for airplay on Monday.

Sheeran’s last new music, No.6 Collaborations Project, dropped in July 2019. It featured a string of collaborations with artists including Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and British rapper Stormzy.

Its been a lively year Ed, who welcomed a daughter named Lyra with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, in late August. He also made headlines for his philanthropy. In November, Sheeran donated $13,000 (£10,000) to the hospital that cared for his late grandmother, Aldeburgh Hospital League Of Friends, to buy musical instruments for dementia patients and those with special needs. He also gave $228,000 (£170,000) to Thomas Mills School in Suffolk, his former school.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments