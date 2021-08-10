 Ed Sheeran To Play Intimate London Gig - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran To Play Intimate London Gig

by Music-News.com on August 11, 2021

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show in London next month.

Sheeran will perform in front of 2,000 fans at the capital’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 2 – his first headline show since the end of his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’ in 2019 – to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his seminal debut album ‘+’.

And to give fans an extra treat, Ed will perform the whole album – which features hits such as ‘The A Team’, ‘Give Me Love’ and ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ – during his set because Shepherd’s Bush Empire is “really special” to him.

Sheerna said: “While I’ve been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherd’s Bush Empire is still really special to me. When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favourite shows that I’ve played. I can’t wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of ‘+’ with you.”

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed he considered retirement following the birth of his little girl Lyra last September.

He said: “I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. Then I had my daughter and I was like, ‘Right, that’s it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore.’ ”

However, after putting a lot of “time and effort” into being with his baby, Ed felt there was something missing and he realised it was important to set a good example to his daughter by going back to work.

He said: “Then I was suddenly like, it is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have a work ethic. “I slowly got back into music that way and the creative process started flowing again.”

