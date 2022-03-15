 Ed Sheeran To Tour Australia and New Zealand In 2023 - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran To Tour Australia and New Zealand In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2022

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

In a statement Ed said, “Hey Australia, hi New Zealand, I am coming back to your wonderful countries and bringing my mathematics tour to a bunch of cities. I haven’t been to play there since 2018. I am so excited to come back”.

It will be a greatest hits tour. “This tour is basically all my records rolled into one. I can’t wait to be there,” he said.

Ed Sheeran dates are:

Thursday 02 February 2023
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Friday 10 February 2023
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Friday 17 February 2023
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Friday 24 February 2023
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Thursday 02 March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground | Melbourne, VIC
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Tuesday 07 March 2023
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)
ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Sunday 12 March 2023
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Licensed All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

