Ed Sheeran Treats Fans To Sneak Preview Of New Song 'Bad Habits' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is previewing his brand-new single ‘Bad Habits’.
Bad Habits. The new single released 25th June
Bad Habits. The new single released 25th June
— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 15, 2021
Ahead of its official release on 25 June, the Grammy Award-Winning artist is giving fans around the world the opportunity to listen to a clip of the single and use it for their own videos creations.
The 3-day exclusive TikTok preview follows Ed teasing a snippet of the song as well as releasing a short video of him playing it acoustically.
Ed will be performing the track live for the very first time at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show alongside a number of his classic hits for a global audience.
