Ed Sheeran Treats Fans To Sneak Preview Of New Song 'Bad Habits' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran is previewing his brand-new single ‘Bad Habits’.

Bad Habits. The new single released 25th June

Pre-save and pre-add now at https://t.co/QAxqivAEHx#BadHabits pic.twitter.com/QFrq9XCmD3 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 15, 2021

Ahead of its official release on 25 June, the Grammy Award-Winning artist is giving fans around the world the opportunity to listen to a clip of the single and use it for their own videos creations.

The 3-day exclusive TikTok preview follows Ed teasing a snippet of the song as well as releasing a short video of him playing it acoustically.

Ed will be performing the track live for the very first time at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show alongside a number of his classic hits for a global audience.

