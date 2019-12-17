Ed Sheeran Was Amazon Music’s Most Streamed Artist of 2019

Ed Sheeran was the most popular choice of the year on the streaming service, with his ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ LP – which features collaborations with the likes of Stormzy, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper – named as one of UK listeners’ favourite albums, along with the likes of Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and ‘Lover’ by Taylor Swift.

The top streamed songs include ‘Giant’ by Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man, Ed and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’ ‘Señorita’ by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello and Tom Walker’s ‘Just You and I’

Whilst the most requested song on Alexa via Amazon Music was ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Last year, Drake was the most streamed artist of the year.

However, in 2017, Ed held the title, with two songs from ‘Divide’ in the top five songs.

He beat the likes of The Beatles, the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mac and Queen to the title.

Ed’s ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Galway Girl’ followed behind number one song, ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, with The Chainsmokers’ ‘Something Just Like This’ and Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie’s ‘Rockabye’ making it into the top five.

Meanwhile, Ed was recently crowned the UK’s Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade.

The 28-year-old pop megastar – who was still little known 10 years ago – was honoured with the Official Chart Record Breaker Award accolade by the Official Charts Company to recognise his achievement as the star with the most number ones, 12 across the Albums Chart and Official Singles Chart, and for spending 79 weeks at the top of the chart.

Ed Sheeran followed in the footsteps of Sir Paul McCartney – who has had 22 number ones – and Justin Bieber, who became the first act to hold all top three positions in the Official Singles Chart at the same time.

The trio are the only artists to ever receive the Official Chart Record Breaker prize.

Ed – who is currently on a break – said: “Thank you to everyone who’s supported me over the past 10 years, especially my amazing fans. Here’s to the next 10!”

