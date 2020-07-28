 Eddie Floyd Releases His Autobiography ‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood’ - Noise11.com
Eddie Floyd Knock On Wood

Eddie Floyd Releases His Autobiography ‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood’

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2020

in News

Eddie Floyd has published his autobiography ‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood’, named after his soul classic.

Floyd’s songs have been covered by Ella Fitzgerald, Bruce Springsteen, Otis Redding, Mavis Staples, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Eric Clapton, The Jam and Bon Jovi.

Eddie Floyd recorded for Stax Records in the 60s. As well as “Knock on Wood,” he is also known for “634-5789,” “Raise Your Hand,” “Big Bird,” and “I’ve Never Found a Girl (To Love Me Like You Do).”

Floyd started out of Detroit in the 1950s with his band The Falcons. His Stax era was 1966-175. It was there he met and worked with Steve Cropper and Booker T Jones. Cropper co-wrote ‘Knock On Wood’.

‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood’ features stories from Bruce Springsteen, Bill Wyman, Paul Young, William Bell and Steve Cropper.

The 302-page, 6″ x 9″ hardback and ebook, containing 30 historical photographs, will be published by BMG Books on August 11, 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Robert Plant Digging Deep
Robert Plant Has A New Anthology

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant has upgraded his previous Best Of with a new anthology ‘Digging Deep’.

2 hours ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Leads Tributes To Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to former bandmate Peter Green, who died on Saturday at the age of 73.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Regrets Never Playing Live With Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has added her tribute to the band’s late co-founder, Peter Green, mentioning that her biggest regret was that she never shared the stage with him.

2 days ago
Dion photo by Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Has Written The Liner Notes For Dion’s ‘Blues With Friends’

Dion’s friends on ‘Blues With Friends’ include Billy Gibbons, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Van Morrison but there is one name on the album who actually doesn’t sing one note. Bob Dylan wrote the liner notes.

2 days ago
Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dies Aged 73

Peter Green, one of Fleetwood Mac’s co-founder and songwriter of their early hits, has died at the age of 73.

2 days ago
The Stooges Live At Goose Lake
Ben Blackwell On How He Scored The Stooges Release For Third Man Records

On 7 August 2020, Third Man Records will release The Stooges historic recording of ‘Live At Goose Lake, August 8th, 1970’ almost 50 years to the day it was recorded.

5 days ago
Dion photo by Noise11.com
Dion And How His Sam Cooke Friendship Became A Song With Paul Simon

Rock and Roll legend Dion knew Sam Cooke in the 1950s. After Sam died he wrote a song about him and didn’t revisit it until recently, more than 50 years later. To complete the song he called on his friend Paul Simon. The result is ‘Song for Sam Cooke (Here In America’ on Dion’s new ‘Blues With Friends’ album.

5 days ago