Eddie Floyd Releases His Autobiography ‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood’

Eddie Floyd has published his autobiography ‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood’, named after his soul classic.

Floyd’s songs have been covered by Ella Fitzgerald, Bruce Springsteen, Otis Redding, Mavis Staples, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Eric Clapton, The Jam and Bon Jovi.

Eddie Floyd recorded for Stax Records in the 60s. As well as “Knock on Wood,” he is also known for “634-5789,” “Raise Your Hand,” “Big Bird,” and “I’ve Never Found a Girl (To Love Me Like You Do).”

Floyd started out of Detroit in the 1950s with his band The Falcons. His Stax era was 1966-175. It was there he met and worked with Steve Cropper and Booker T Jones. Cropper co-wrote ‘Knock On Wood’.

‘Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood’ features stories from Bruce Springsteen, Bill Wyman, Paul Young, William Bell and Steve Cropper.

The 302-page, 6″ x 9″ hardback and ebook, containing 30 historical photographs, will be published by BMG Books on August 11, 2020.

