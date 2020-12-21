 Eddie Van Halen Posthumously Awarded - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Van Halen Posthumously Awarded

by Music-News.com on December 22, 2020

in News

Eddie Van Halen – who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October – has become the first guitarist to be recognised with the accolade in memoriam for his contribution to the history of guitar playing.

The National GUITAR Museum said in a statement: “It is perhaps fitting that we don’t need to explain why Eddie is deserving of such an honour, everyone who has ever heard his guitar playing knows. Eddie certainly would have received this award at some point in the future, as it seemed that he still had a lifetime of guitar greatness to give.

“Several of the people we’ve honoured over the past decade have left us in the years since we presented them with the award. In this case, however, the sadness of Eddie Van Halen’s passing is somehow harder to accept.

“Thanks, Eddie. We only wish we could deliver this in person.”

Previous recipients include Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and the late B.B. King and Glen Campbell.

Meanwhile, Slash recently hailed Halen for his “pure musical talent”.

Slash heaped praise on the rock legend for his “phenomenal” technical ability and insisted there aren’t many other “rock’n’rollers” who have that level of nuance in their playing.

He said: “Any instrument he had chosen to play would have been phenomenal, because he just had that pure musical talent. And he chose guitar, because that’s what turned him on.

“And for somebody with that kind of musical talent to get turned on to rock‘n’roll guitar was sort of unique unto itself, because most of us guitar players are a ragged bunch of rock‘n’rollers who don’t have too much technical ability or schooling. We just sort of go for this raw thing. And he had that, but he also had this musical, sort of classical gift.”

Slash added: “So he was just an amazing artist, period.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney III
UK Charts: Paul McCartney Tracking for First No 1 Album in 30 Years

Sir Paul McCartney is on course for his first UK Number 1 album as a soloist in over three decades with McCartney III.

9 mins ago
The Beatles Get Back
Peter Jackson Previews ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Sir Peter Jackson has released a montage of footage he is working on for the new Beatles film ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

13 hours ago
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Are Close To New Album

The Cure are expected to release their long-awaited new LP next year – their first since 2008’s ‘4:13 Dream’ – and guitarist Reeves Gabrels explained the record has been inspired by a “tough couple of years” for the whole band.

1 day ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Oates Has A Christmas Song Called ‘The Christmas Song’

John Oates has released a Christmas song. It’s called ‘The Christmas Song’.

4 days ago
Ringo Starr By Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Delivers All-Starr New Song ‘Here’s To The Nights’

Ringo Starr has a new song 'Here's To The Nights' and he has a lot of friends playing on it.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney III
‘McCartney III’ Karen Freedman Reviews The New McCartney Album

Paul McCartney is my absolute hero. Does that make me biased when reviewing his latest release? Shit yeah. But that doesn’t mean I can’t be objective.

5 days ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Awarded Global Citizen 2020

Sir Elton John is to be honoured at the Global Citizen Prize ceremony.

5 days ago