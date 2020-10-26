Eddie Van Halen Rumours Dismissed By Son Wolfgang - Noise11.com

Wolf Van Halen has dismissed untrue rumours that he is about to replace his father in Van Halen. Eddie sadly passed away earlier this month, aged 65, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Following Eddie’s death, the Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page on Facebook alleged that “there is a good strong possibility” that Wolfgang, who already plays bass for Van Halen, will step in his father’s shoes and play guitar.

However, after being tagged in a post by the site Metal Sludge, who shared the gossip detailing the supposed lineup changes in the band, Wolfgang has fumed that the rumour is a “shitty lie” and disrespectful to the fans and his family.

Wolfgang retweeted the post and wrote: “This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this.

“Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family. (sic)”

This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this.



Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family. https://t.co/YqJKBaqpjy — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 25, 2020

It was also wrongly claimed that ex-vocalist Sammy Hagar will replace current frontman David Lee Roth, former bassist Michael Anthony will return and drummer Alex Van Halen will remain.

Wolfgang confirmed his father’s death on October 6.

He wrote: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

“I love you so much, Pop. (sic)”

