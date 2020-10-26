 Eddie Van Halen Rumours Dismissed By Son Wolfgang - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Eddie Van Halen Rumours Dismissed By Son Wolfgang

by Music-News.com on October 27, 2020

in News

Wolf Van Halen has dismissed untrue rumours that he is about to replace his father in Van Halen. Eddie sadly passed away earlier this month, aged 65, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Following Eddie’s death, the Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page on Facebook alleged that “there is a good strong possibility” that Wolfgang, who already plays bass for Van Halen, will step in his father’s shoes and play guitar.

However, after being tagged in a post by the site Metal Sludge, who shared the gossip detailing the supposed lineup changes in the band, Wolfgang has fumed that the rumour is a “shitty lie” and disrespectful to the fans and his family.

Wolfgang retweeted the post and wrote: “This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this.

“Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family. (sic)”

It was also wrongly claimed that ex-vocalist Sammy Hagar will replace current frontman David Lee Roth, former bassist Michael Anthony will return and drummer Alex Van Halen will remain.

Wolfgang confirmed his father’s death on October 6.

He wrote: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

“I love you so much, Pop. (sic)”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bruce Springsteen Tracking For A UK No 1

Bruce Springsteen has a commanding lead on this week’s Official Albums Chart Update as his new album Letter To You looks set to become his 12th UK Number 1.

50 mins ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Here Is AC/DC ‘Shot In The Dark’ Video

The AC/DC ‘Shot in the Dark’ video has generated over 1,000,000 views in the first 8 hours of going live.

1 hour ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
Suzi Quatro Wants Scarlett Johansson To Play Her In A Movie

Suzi Quatro having her life made into a movie after the 2019 documentary, ‘Suzi Q’, received rave reviews.

1 day ago
Jerry Jeff Walker
R.I.P. Jerry Jeff Walker Dies Aged 78

Songwriter Jeff Jeff Walker has died from throat cancer at the age of 78.

2 days ago
Arlo Guthrie
Arlo Guthrie Retires From Touring

Folk legend Arlo Guthrie has retired from performing after a year that started with a stroke and continued with Covid.

2 days ago
Garland Jeffreys and Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Recorded Letter To You in Four Days

Bruce Springsteen released his first studio album with his longtime backing band the E Street Band in six years on Friday (23.10.20), and has now revealed the material for the album was recorded in less than a week, with all the vocals featured on the record being “first takes”.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn On Writing With Elton John

Damon Albarn joins Elton John for this week’s episode of Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1 to coincide with the release of the new Gorillaz album, 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

2 days ago