Eddie Vedder has covered R.E.M.’s ‘Drive’ for the new Sean Penn movie ‘Father’s Day’.

The soundtrack also features Eddie’s daughter Olivia and contributions from Glen Hansard and Cat Power. Penn’s daughter Dylan Penn also stars in the movie.

‘Flag Day’ is screening now in the USA.

