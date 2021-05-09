 Elbow 'Asleep In the Back' Turns 20 - Noise11.com
Guy Garvey of Elbow, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elbow ‘Asleep In the Back’ Turns 20

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 10, 2021

in News

Elbow are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut studio album Asleep In The Back by releasing a collection of rare tracks to streaming services.

The group, fronted by Guy Garvey, previously announced plans to mark the anniversary with exclusive coloured vinyl 10” editions of The Newborn EP and The Any Day Now EP for Record Store Day 2021, and they continued the celebrations on Friday (07May21) with a new digital release.

Alongside the original studio album of Asleep In The Back and a number of B-sides hitting streaming, the collection includes tracks taken from their debut Noisebox EP.

It features the original recording of Powder Blue, along with the Newborn EP and the Any Day Now EP.

Meanwhile, the band has also released six tracks from their headline show at London Astoria from that tour, along with three tracks recorded for Steve Lamacq’s Evening Session on BBC Radio 1, transmitted in April, 2001.

A number of remixes of album tracks also feature.

