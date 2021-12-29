 Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito Team For Their First Video Together - Noise11.com
Ellen Foley at Noise11

Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito Team For Their First Video Together

by Paul Cashmere on December 29, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito have made their first ever video together. The video was for their duet ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’ from Ellen Foley’s recent album ‘Fighting Words’.

Ellen Foley was the female voice on Meat Loaf’s ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’ but Karla was the face in the video. Ellen left Meat Loaf after the sessions because she was unable to tour.

“I declined from being in the tour and Karla was going to be in the tour,” Ellen tells Noise11.com. “She was the face of the tour, the face of the female element of Meat Loaf. I just went with it. Whatever! And 40 million records later … it bothered me for a while but it certainly doesn’t anymore. Anybody who knows anything about the record, or me or Karla knows I sang the vocal on the record”.

Ellen Foley ‘Fighting Words’ was released in 2021 just after her milestone 70th birthday. The album rocks harder than many acts half her age. “It is (a rock record) and I love when people say that. ‘Knocker the younger ones out of the water”, that’s not what I want to do. I don’t want to knock anybody out of anything, except maybe knock your socks off. I love it”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Wants Soul Singers To Cover His Songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”.

12 mins ago
George Harrison
The Last Song The Beatles Recorded Was George Harrison’s ‘I Me Mine’

The very last song The Beatles recorded before they broke up was ‘I Me Mine’ but it wasn’t all of The Beatles.

21 hours ago
Joni Mitchell photo from Kennedy Center
Joni Mitchell Releases First Ever Video For ‘River’

50 years after its release Joni Mitchell has released a music video for her song ‘River’ from her 1971 classic album ‘Blue’.

2 days ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Debuts New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton debuted a new song this week. ‘Heart of a Child’ was co-written with Robin Monotti and produced with Simon Climie.

2 days ago
Chris Le Mesurier (photo from Julian Lennon Facebook)
Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier Dead At 68

Robin Le Mesurier, the guitarist with credit on albums by Rod Stewart, Ron Wood and Bernie Taupin, has died at age 68.

5 days ago
Leo Sayer with the Chic singers Kimberley Davis (left) and Folami (right)
Leo Sayer To Release Beatles Tribute ‘Northern Songs’ In 2022

Leo Sayer has spent a good part of 2020 and 2021 completing his Beatles project ‘Northern Songs’.

6 days ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Sell Music Assets

ZZ Top have sold their entire "music interests" to music firm BMG and investment house KKR.

6 days ago