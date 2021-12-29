Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito Team For Their First Video Together - Noise11.com

Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito have made their first ever video together. The video was for their duet ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’ from Ellen Foley’s recent album ‘Fighting Words’.

Ellen Foley was the female voice on Meat Loaf’s ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’ but Karla was the face in the video. Ellen left Meat Loaf after the sessions because she was unable to tour.

“I declined from being in the tour and Karla was going to be in the tour,” Ellen tells Noise11.com. “She was the face of the tour, the face of the female element of Meat Loaf. I just went with it. Whatever! And 40 million records later … it bothered me for a while but it certainly doesn’t anymore. Anybody who knows anything about the record, or me or Karla knows I sang the vocal on the record”.

Ellen Foley ‘Fighting Words’ was released in 2021 just after her milestone 70th birthday. The album rocks harder than many acts half her age. “It is (a rock record) and I love when people say that. ‘Knocker the younger ones out of the water”, that’s not what I want to do. I don’t want to knock anybody out of anything, except maybe knock your socks off. I love it”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



