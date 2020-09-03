 Ellie Goulding On Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ellie Goulding On Glastonbury

by Music-News.com on September 4, 2020

in News

Ellie Goulding has responded to widespread criticism of festival lineups not featuring enough female acts in prominent spots, and she insisted while she’ll be at the top of the bill “in the future”, she doesn’t expect it to come at the Worthy Farm event in 2021.

She told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I’ve headlined at so many festivals, but I think at some point it’s your time, and I just don’t think it’s my time.

“But I think it will be in the future. I’m convinced I’ve got a lot more in me to go, so maybe in another ten years. I would always put on a good show.

“I always do my very best and my performances are renowned for being pretty energetic. I think I could hold the crowd.”

Ellie – who has sold 100 million singles and recently released her third chart topping album ‘Brightest Blue’ – explained she has been able to progress throughout her career at the iconic festival.

She said: “I’ve worked my way up at Glastonbury, from the John Peel Stage to the Other Stage to the Pyramid Stage.”

Her comments come after Reading and Leeds Festival were criticised after the lineup reveal on Monday (31.08.20) didn’t feature any woman in the six headline spots for its return next August.

Instead, the top acts across the two main stages include Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Disclosure.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, is yet to publicly respond to the criticism, but has said in a statement: “After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet.

“Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.”

