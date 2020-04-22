 Elton John and Ariana Grande To Guest on Lady Gaga Album - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Elton John and Ariana Grande To Guest on Lady Gaga Album

by Music-News.com on April 23, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga has revealed the full tracklisting for her new LP, with the ‘god is a woman’ hitmaker and the ‘I’m Still Standing’ singer set to feature on tracks alongside South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

Sharing a shot of the tracklisting on the Instagram, Lady Gaga simply captioned it, alongside a pink heart and a pair of crossed swords: “#Chromatica #LG6 (sic)”

Ariana is to feature on ‘Rain on Me’, whilst Blackpink will sing on ‘Sour Candy’ and Elton on ‘Sine from Above’.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously revealed she “lives” on Chromatica as she says it has replaced Earth as the planet she now calls home.

She explained: “I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it. And it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in. That is Chromatica. I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame – I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.”

Gaga also detailed what ‘Chromatica’ means, as she said her new music will explore themes of “healing” and “bravery”.

She added: “For me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about … is it’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well, and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

The album’s tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Chromatica I’
2. ‘Alice’
3. ‘Stupid Love’
4. ‘Rain On Me’ (featuring Ariana Grande)
5. ‘Free Woman’
6. ‘Fun Tonight’
7. ‘Chromatica II’
8. ‘911’
9. ‘Plastic Doll’
10. ‘Sour Candy’ (featuring Blackpink)
11. ‘Enigma’
12. ‘Replay’
13. ‘Chromatica III’
14. ‘Sine From Above’ (featuring Elton John)
15. ‘1000 Doves’
16. ‘Babylon’

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘We Are The Champions’ in Isolation

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'We Are The Champions' from each of their homes.

1 hour ago
Pete Wentz at Noise11 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Wentz Is Threatening To Make A Solo Album

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has vowed to make a solo record if lockdown goes on for another six months.

16 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Hails One World: Together At Home A Moment of Global Kindness

Lady Gaga, who helped to curate the at-home fundraiser, feels enormously proud of the event, which has raised money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Warns Youth About Alcohol Abuse

Robbie Williams has been sober for 20 years and doesn't want his and wife Ayda Field's kids Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, 20 months, and Beau, three months, to repeat his mistakes so will warn them of the risks "probably earlier" than most people would tackle the subject with their offspring.

2 days ago
David Guetta, Noise11, music news
David Guetta Raises $700,000 For Coronavirus Relief

David Guetta raised $700,000 (£562,000) for charities battling the coronavirus pandemic with his United at Home livestream performance.

3 days ago
Common
Common Makes Inspiring Video For Prisoners

Common has helped to lift the spirits of 130,000 California prisoners by taking part in a group video call to keep them updated about the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele ‘2020’ Is Looking Doubtful

Adele previously suggested she was looking to release her fourth album later this year - but it seems her plans have been derailed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago