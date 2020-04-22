Elton John and Ariana Grande To Guest on Lady Gaga Album - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has revealed the full tracklisting for her new LP, with the ‘god is a woman’ hitmaker and the ‘I’m Still Standing’ singer set to feature on tracks alongside South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

Sharing a shot of the tracklisting on the Instagram, Lady Gaga simply captioned it, alongside a pink heart and a pair of crossed swords: “#Chromatica #LG6 (sic)”

Ariana is to feature on ‘Rain on Me’, whilst Blackpink will sing on ‘Sour Candy’ and Elton on ‘Sine from Above’.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously revealed she “lives” on Chromatica as she says it has replaced Earth as the planet she now calls home.

She explained: “I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it. And it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in. That is Chromatica. I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame – I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica.”

Gaga also detailed what ‘Chromatica’ means, as she said her new music will explore themes of “healing” and “bravery”.

She added: “For me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about … is it’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well, and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

The album’s tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Chromatica I’

2. ‘Alice’

3. ‘Stupid Love’

4. ‘Rain On Me’ (featuring Ariana Grande)

5. ‘Free Woman’

6. ‘Fun Tonight’

7. ‘Chromatica II’

8. ‘911’

9. ‘Plastic Doll’

10. ‘Sour Candy’ (featuring Blackpink)

11. ‘Enigma’

12. ‘Replay’

13. ‘Chromatica III’

14. ‘Sine From Above’ (featuring Elton John)

15. ‘1000 Doves’

16. ‘Babylon’

