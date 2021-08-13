 Elton John and Dua Lipa With Pnau 'Cold Heart' - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John and Dua Lipa With Pnau ‘Cold Heart’

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song.

Elton John and Dua Lipa have joined forces for new tune ‘Cold Heart’, a remix with Australian dance music trio Pnau, which is due to be released on Friday (13.08.21).

Elton wrote on Twitter: “I’m so excited to finally be able to tell you that I have a new single with @DUALIPA, ‘Cold Heart (@pnau Remix)’, coming out this Friday – I can’t wait for you all to hear it! (sic)”

Dua is equally as exhilarated about the track.

She tweeted: “COLD HEART WITH @eltonofficial – I’m so excited!!! (@pnau remix) OUT THIS FRIDAY!!!!!!!! (sic)”

A teaser for the song features 74-year-old Elton singing part of his 1989 hit ‘Sacrifice’, and Dua belts out a section of the legendary singer’s 1972 song ‘Rocket Man’.

She sings: “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time/ Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find”.

Elton admitted he and Dua had an “incredible experience” teaming up for the tune.

He wrote on Instagram: “Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can’t wait for you all to hear it! (sic)”

Dua Lipa commented: “I love you!!!! I’m so excited (sic)”

Elton featured on Dua’s ‘Studio 2054’ live-stream event in November.

And last month, he namedropped the likes of Dua and Channel Tres when he admitted he is inspired by younger artists.

Elton John said: “It keeps me animated and it keeps me so happy.”

