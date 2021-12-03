Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Christmas Song Is Here … ‘Merry Christmas’ - Noise11.com

Believe it or not, there has never been a major Christmas song simply called ‘Merry Christmas’ until now.
Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration ‘Merry Christmas’ has just been released and it sounds like this …
Elton John’s last Christmas song was ‘Step Into Christmas/Ho Ho Ho (Who’d Be a Turkey at Christmas)’ in 1973.
