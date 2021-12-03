Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Christmas Song Is Here … ‘Merry Christmas’ - Noise11.com

Believe it or not, there has never been a major Christmas song simply called ‘Merry Christmas’ until now.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration ‘Merry Christmas’ has just been released and it sounds like this …

Elton John’s last Christmas song was ‘Step Into Christmas/Ho Ho Ho (Who’d Be a Turkey at Christmas)’ in 1973.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



