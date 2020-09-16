 Elton John and Ex-Wife End Court Action - Noise11.com
Elton John and Ex-Wife End Court Action

by Music-News.com on September 17, 2020

in News

Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have reportedly halted their bitter divorce battle amid ongoing peace talks.

It was reported in July that Blauel was Elton after he wrote about their four-year marriage in his memoir – which she alleged breached their 1988 divorce deal. She claimed that the details he wrote about in his book Me, and the references in 2019 biopic Rocketman, had seriously damaged her health, and sued for a reported $3.8 million (£3 million).

However, Britain’s The Sun newspaper has reported that the legal fight is currently on hold, as lawyers for the singer and his former spouse have been given until 4pm on 13 October to reach a deal.

If they do agree on a settlement, it means that John and Blauel will manage to avoid clashing in open court – during which further details about their relationship would likely emerge.

Elton is now married to movie producer David Furnish and has two sons; Zachary, nine and seven-year-old Elijah.

