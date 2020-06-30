Elton John and Kelly Clarkson Help Raise $700,000 For Covid-19 Relief

Appearances by Elton John and Kelly Clarkson helped Los Angeles TV station KTLA raise more than $700,000 (£567,700) for Covid-19 relief.

Kelly, Josh Groban, Annie Lennox, CeeLo Green and others were among the stars who sang during KTLA’s Lead with Love: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon telethon on Saturday, for the city’s Project Angel Food charity.

As of Monday, their performances, as well as a fundraising message from Elton and his husband David Furnish, had raised $702,000 (£569,300), with donations still open.

“We have always worked to make sure the most vulnerable people in the world are protected and cared for with love and compassion,” Elton said in a message to fans during the telethon, according to Billboard.

“We have supported Project Angel Food through the (Elton John AIDS) foundation before, and we are proud to support ‘Lead With Love. For those watching from home, Project Angel Food needs your help urgently to keep doing what they do: serve others.”

During the telethon, Kelly covered U2’s Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, with Josh singing his hit Lullaby, Annie her anthem Walking on Broken Glass, and CeeLo, Lead Me – with Billy Idol, Kristin Chenoweth, Deborah Cox, and Juan Pablo di Pace also singing.

Project Angel Food was first launched in 1989 in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and is continuing to serve medically-tailored meals to those with life-threatening illnesses who are shielding during the Covid-19 pandemic.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments