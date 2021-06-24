Elton John Announces New Farewell Dates With Australia and NZ Coming For 2023 - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John has announced the return of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour’, with the final dates in the UK, Europe and North America announced to today and Australia and New Zealand dates soon.

Elton John will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2023. He had just finished the first leg of the mammoth run of gigs last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel the rest of the 2020 shows, but he will hit the road again on May 27th, 2022 for a performance in Frankfurt.

Elton will make stops at major European cities Milan and Paris in June next year, before heading to the UK for shows in Norwich, Liverpool, Sunderland, Bristol and Swansea later in the month, and he will then travel to the US and Canada for gigs from July to November, 2022.

Elton will take his final bow of the year with back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 19th and 20th, 2022 – to commemorate his iconic performance at the venue in October 1975.

He said: “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there.

“I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.

“This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.

“To all my friends Down Under, we’ll be seeing you too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

Following his Los Angeles gigs, Elton – who admitted in August 2020 he would “definitely” go back on tour once the coronavirus pandemic has passed – will kick off 2023 with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by soon-to-be announced dates in Australia.

The epic tour will conclude Down Under later that year.

American Express Cardmembers will get exclusive presale access to all UK show dates beginning Thursday 24th June at 10am until Tuesday 29th June at 10pm.

Public on-sales begin Wednesday 30 June at 10am for UK Dates. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets and Gigantic.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour European Dates:

Friday 27 May 2022 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

Sunday 29 May 2022 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Milan, San Siro Stadium

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Horsens, CASA Arena

Thursday 9 June 2022 – Arnhem, GelreDome

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Paris, La Defense Arena

Wednesday 15 June 2022 – Norwich, Carrow Road

Friday 17 June 2022 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Sunday 19 June 2022 – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Wednesday 22 June 2022 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Wednesday 29 June 2022 – Swansea, Liberty Stadium

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour North American dates:

15 July 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

18 July 2022 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

23 July 2022 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

28 July 2022 – Foxboro MA, Gillette Stadium

30 July 2022 – Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field

5 August 2022 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

7 September 2022 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

10 September 2022 – Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome

16 September 2022 – Pittsburgh, OH, PNC Park

18 September 2022 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

22 September 2022 – Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

24 September 2022 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

30 September 2022 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

2 October 2022 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

21 October 2022 – Vancouver, BC, BC Place

29 October 2022 – San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

4 November 2022 – Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

12 November 2022 – Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field

19 November 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

20 November 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

