Elton John Cuts Short Auckland Show Due To Illness

Elton John has had another snipped concert, this time in New Zealand. Sir Elton cut short his Auckland performance last night because of pneumonia.

Elton was diagnosed earlier in the day but decided to go ahead with the show. The audience were treated to 15 and a bit songs. He had to cut short the 16th, ‘Daniel’.

In a statement Sir Elton said, “I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight.

“I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible”.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Auckland, 16 February 2020 setlist

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

All the Girls Love Alice (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Border Song (from Elton John, 1970)

Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)

Indian Sunset (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (from Honky Chateau, 1972)

Take Me To The Pilot (from Elton John, 1970)

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)

Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)

Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)

Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Burn Down the Mission (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1970)

Daniel (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973) (cut short)

The ones you missed:

I Want Love (from Songs from the West Coast, 2001)

Sad Songs (Say So Much) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)

The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)

I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)

Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Encore:

Your Song (from Elton John, 1970)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Elton managed to get two songs further ahead than the washed out A Day On The Green Rochford Winery show on January 30.

Elton John is due to perform again in Auckland on February 18 and 20.

