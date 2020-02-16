 Elton John Cuts Short Auckland Show Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Elton John starts Rochford Winery show in 40 degree heat

Elton John starts Rochford Winery show in 40 degree heat

Elton John Cuts Short Auckland Show Due To Illness

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2020

in News

Elton John has had another snipped concert, this time in New Zealand. Sir Elton cut short his Auckland performance last night because of pneumonia.

Elton was diagnosed earlier in the day but decided to go ahead with the show. The audience were treated to 15 and a bit songs. He had to cut short the 16th, ‘Daniel’.

In a statement Sir Elton said, “I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in Auckland tonight.

“I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible”.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Auckland, 16 February 2020 setlist

Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
All the Girls Love Alice (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)
Border Song (from Elton John, 1970)
Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)
Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)
Indian Sunset (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (from Honky Chateau, 1972)
Take Me To The Pilot (from Elton John, 1970)
Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word (from Blue Moves, 1976)
Someone Saved My Life Tonight (from Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)
Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)
Candle in the Wind (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)
Burn Down the Mission (from Tumbleweed Connection, 1970)
Daniel (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973) (cut short)

The ones you missed:
I Want Love (from Songs from the West Coast, 2001)
Sad Songs (Say So Much) (from Breaking Hearts, 1984)
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)
The Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)
I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)
Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Encore:
Your Song (from Elton John, 1970)
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Elton managed to get two songs further ahead than the washed out A Day On The Green Rochford Winery show on January 30.

Elton John is due to perform again in Auckland on February 18 and 20.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert Perform Live Aid Set For FireFight Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert performed the exact same setlist Queen + Freddie Mercury performed at Live Aid in Sydney last night.

3 mins ago
Singer Adam Lambert performs in Queen and Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
FireFight Australia Generates Over One and a Half Million Viewers

The FireFight Australia bushfire benefit concert had more than one million viewers across Australia on Sunday.

20 mins ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Australian Charts: Green Day ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’ Is No 1

The thirteenth studio album for Green Day called "Father of all Motherfuckers" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week to become their third overall No.1 set in Australia.

18 hours ago
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Ol’ Black Eyes Alice Cooper Performs In Melbourne

At 72 Alice Cooper can kick the arse of any musician half his age. Well, maybe not his opening act Airbourne. They kicked everyone’s arse … but that’s another story.

24 hours ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ Debuts At No 1 in UK

Green Day’s latest album Father Of All Motherfuckers lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the US punk-rockers their fourth UK chart-topping album.

2 days ago
Martina McBride, Noise11, Photo
Martina McBride Found Liable In Mistreatment Claim

Martina McBride and her husband have been found liable in a lawsuit filed by a former employee, who accused the couple of mistreatment.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Odinary Man
Charlie Puth Is On The New Ozzy Osbourne Album

28-year old pop star Charlie Puth is a guest on the next Ozzy Osbourrne album ‘Ordinary Man’.

2 days ago