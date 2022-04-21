 Elton John Has One More Album Left In Him - Noise11.com
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Has One More Album Left In Him

Sir Elton John is said to be working on new music amid his final tour.

Sir Elton is currently completing his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ jaunt, and just months after he collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Olly Alexander and Charlie Puth on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ LP, it’s been claimed the ‘Bennie and the Jets’ hitmaker is already onto his next project.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The past few years have given Elton’s career a new lease of life. It started with his film ‘Rocketman’, then ‘Cold Heart’ with Dua Lipa took him to a new level, getting him to No1.

“A few years ago he said he wasn’t interested in making new music but over the past 12 months things have changed. A new generation has fallen in love with him and he’s never been in more demand.”

Elton was recently honoured with the Global Awards’ Mass Appeal prize, and let slip that “more new music” is on the way.

He said in his acceptance video: “Hi everyone, I am delighted to accept the award for Mass Appeal artist.

“I’ve worked in this industry for a long time, over 50 years, and it’s still a real joy to be making and releasing music and knowing that the songs, many people enjoy tuning in and hearing those songs being played on the radio.

“In fact, even after all this time, there’s still the utter thrill, as an artist, when you hear your music played on air for the very first time.

“I’m a huge fan of new music and supporting new artists and I thoroughly enjoyed getting to work with the likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Olly Alexander from Years and Years.

“The fact I get to reach a whole new generation through listeners is very special to me.

“So thank you Global and all of your listeners on Capital, Heart and Smooth [radio] for tuning in and supporting my music.

“I am very grateful for this award, which will look great alongside the Big Top 40 awards we’ve collected recently.

“And I can’t wait for you to hear more new music soon.”

