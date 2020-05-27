 Elton John Pays Tribute To Larry Kramer - Noise11.com
Elton John Pays Tribute To Larry Kramer

by Music-News.com on May 28, 2020

Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a “giant of a man”.

Kramer died on Wednesday, aged 84, and stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mia Farrow, and Rob Reiner were quick to share a few words online in honour of his passing.

Now Elton, a fellow gay rights icon, has opened up about the sad loss in a moving statement shared on social media.

“Larry Kramer’s passing is the saddest news,” he began. “We have lost a giant of a man who stood up for gay rights like a warrior.

“His anger was needed at a time when gay men’s deaths to AIDS were being ignored by the American government, a tragedy that made the Gay Men’s Health Crisis and ACT UP movements (which Kramer founded) so vital. He never stopped shouting about the injustices against us. His voice was the loudest and the most effective.”

“Larry Kramer captured the outrage and spirit of these turbulent times in his brilliant play ‘The Normal Heart’ along with his many other writings,” the rocker added. “I was proud to know him and his legacy must be maintained. My heart goes out to his beloved husband David Webster. Love, Elton”.

The Normal Heart, a largely autobiographical account of Kramer’s experience during the AIDS epidemic in New York in the early 1980s, was adapted for a TV movie in 2014, with Mark Ruffalo portraying the lead character, Ned Weeks.

The Avengers star has also taken to Twitter to salute Kramer in a heartfelt note.

“Dear Larry Kramer, It was the greatest honor getting to work with you and spend time learning about organizing and activism,” he posted. “We lost a wonderful man and artist today. I will miss you. The world will miss you.”

