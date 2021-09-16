 Elton John Postpones Show To 2023 - Noise11.com
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Postpones Show To 2023

by Music-News.com on September 17, 2021

Elton John has postponed his upcoming tour in the U.K. and Europe so he can undergo an operation on his hip.

Sir Elton was due to resume his last-ever trek, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, in Europe later this month, but on Thursday, he announced all of his 2021 tour dates would be postponed until 2023 so he can undergo surgery following a nasty fall.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the U.K. to 2023,” he told fans in a statement.

“At the end of my summer break, I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a programme of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

He continued to explain that he will undergo the operation soon after he performs a five-song set at the Global Citizen charity event on 25 September so he can recover in time for the start of the North America leg of the tour in January 2022.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” he concluded his message. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

