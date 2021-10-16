 Elton John Scores His First UK No 1 in 16 Years - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Scores His First UK No 1 in 16 Years

by Music-News.com on October 17, 2021

in News

Elton John and Dua Lipa climb to Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart with Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) after three consecutive weeks at Number 2.

The mash-up collaboration reaches the peak with 64,000 chart sales, including 5.9 million streams and 5,000 copies on limited edition CD single. It marks Elton John’s eighth Number 1 single in the UK and first for 16 years, since his feature on 2Pac’s posthumous 2005 single Ghetto Gospel.

Meanwhile, Cold Heart earns Dua Lipa her third Number 1 hit in the UK following New Rules (2017) and One Kiss (2018).

Elton, who has recently undergone hip surgery, took a moment during his recovery to celebrate his Number 1 success.

Elton John with his Official Number 1 Single Award for Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) (Credit: Rocket Entertainment)

Cold Heart’s success this week means Ed Sheeran’s four-week reign with Shivers comes to an end as it drops to Number 2. Across both Shivers and its predecessor Bad Habits, Ed spent a total of 15 consecutive weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

Meanwhile, former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson’s debut solo single Boyz ft. Nicki Minaj is the week’s highest new entry, landing at Number 4.

Elsewhere in the Top 20, there are new peaks for Becky Hill & Topic’s My heart Goes (La Di Da) (13), Love Tonight by Shouse (18) – their first Top 20 hit – and Meet Me At Our Spot (19) by The Anxiety aka Willow Smith & Tyler Cole, Willow’s second Top 20 single and Tyler’s first.

Dermot Kennedy climbs two to Number 24 with Better Days, while Sam Fender scores his first UK Top 40 single with Seventeen Going Under, flying into the chart at Number 26 following the release of his second album of the same name.

Finally, UK rapper Arz climbs five places to Number 31 with breakout hit Alone With You, and Scottish producer Ewan McVicar jumps eight to Number 34 with Tell Me Something Good, his first Official Top 40 hit.

music-news.com

