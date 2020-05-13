 Elton John Thrilled To Be Featured In Killing Eve - Noise11.com
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Thrilled To Be Featured In Killing Eve

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2020

in News

Elton John was “thrilled” to feature so heavily in the latest episode of Killing Eve as he’s a massive fan of the TV series.

Elton John and his music are a big part of the new instalment of the spy-action thriller, which tells the story of two fiercely intelligent women, Sandra Oh’s Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle, who go head-to-head in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

During this week’s episode, a boy, who is a long-lost relative of Villanelle’s and a big fan of the music star, asked her what she thinks the singer would eat if he were in Berlin or Vienna.

He also leads Villanelle in a rendition of Crocodile Rock, as well as giving her a note which reads: “Go see Elton.”

Sharing a snap of Comer’s character wearing oversized heart-shaped glasses, much like his own, the 73-year-old posted on Instagram: “#KillingEve is such a groundbreaking series. And I was thrilled to be included in this week’s episode. I think the glasses suit you @jodiemcomer!”

The 27-year-old was clearly delighted with the mention, as she responded with a shocked emoji and a heart underneath Elton’s post, and also shared it on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared a post from Elton’s own Stories timeline on her own page, showing him saying: “I love this @jodiemcomer. You look fabulous.”

“I can’t even act cool. I’m going to look at this whenever I’m sad,” she captioned her post.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan False Prophet
Bob Dylan Releases New Song False Prophet Ahead of ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Album

Bob Dylan has just released his third new song of 2020 ‘False Prophet’ and what we now also know is that Dylan has created the new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, his first album on original material since ‘Tempest’ in 2012.

6 days ago
Millie Small
60’s Pop Star Millie Dies At Age 73

60s pop star Millie Small has died at age 73 from a stroke.

May 6, 2020
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Unheard Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Song To Be Auctioned

An unheard song penned by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr is expected to be sold for around £20,000 at auction.

May 5, 2020
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Sits Around The Campfire And Tells A Few Stories

John Fogerty has ventured outside home with his sons and daughter to tell a few stories around the campfire.

May 4, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Remains In Good Spirits Since Parkinsons Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his wife Sharon Osbourne has insisted he’s “doing good”.

May 4, 2020
Dion Blues With Friends
Dion Gathers Rock Icons For His ‘Blues With Friends’ Album

Rock and Roll legend Dion has gathered up his famous friends for his next album ‘Blues With Friends’.

May 1, 2020
The Beatles Yellow Submarine
The Beatles Release Third Downloadable Yellow Submarine Colouring In Book

The Beatles have issued a third Yellow Submarine colouring in book for your isolation fun.

April 30, 2020