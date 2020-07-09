 Elton John To Stream 1986 Sydney Concert With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
Elton John with MSO 1986

Elton John with MSO 1986

Elton John To Stream 1986 Sydney Concert With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2020

in News

Elton John’s next live stream concert will be his 1986 Sydney show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

In 1986 Elton performed 26 shows across Australia with the MSO. It resulted in the live album ‘Live In Australia with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The 1986 shows were done in two parts. Part one was Elton with his band. Part two was with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Here is the full setlist from the show:

Elton & band
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
One Horse Town
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
The Bitch Is Back
Daniel
A Song for You (Leon Russell cover)
Blue Eyes
I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
Bennie and the Jets
Heartache All Over the World
Sad Songs (Say So Much)
This Town
I’m Still Standing

With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Sixty Years On
I Need You to Turn To
The Greatest Discovery
Tonight
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
The King Must Die
Cold as Christmas (In the Middle of the Year)
Take Me to the Pilot
Carla/Etude
Tiny Dancer
Have Mercy on the Criminal
Slow Rivers
Madman Across the Water
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
Candle in the Wind
Burn Down the Mission
Your Song
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

