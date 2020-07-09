Elton John To Stream 1986 Sydney Concert With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Elton John’s next live stream concert will be his 1986 Sydney show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

In 1986 Elton performed 26 shows across Australia with the MSO. It resulted in the live album ‘Live In Australia with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The 1986 shows were done in two parts. Part one was Elton with his band. Part two was with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Here is the full setlist from the show:

Elton & band

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

One Horse Town

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

The Bitch Is Back

Daniel

A Song for You (Leon Russell cover)

Blue Eyes

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Bennie and the Jets

Heartache All Over the World

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

This Town

I’m Still Standing

With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Sixty Years On

I Need You to Turn To

The Greatest Discovery

Tonight

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

The King Must Die

Cold as Christmas (In the Middle of the Year)

Take Me to the Pilot

Carla/Etude

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Slow Rivers

Madman Across the Water

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Candle in the Wind

Burn Down the Mission

Your Song

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments