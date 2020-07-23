 Elton John's Ex-Wife Seeks $3.8m For Privacy Breach In Book - Noise11.com
Elton John's Ex-Wife Seeks $3.8m For Privacy Breach In Book

Elton John’s ex-wife is reportedly demanding $3.8 million (£3 million) as she claims he breached their divorce deal by publishing a memoir.

According to British newspaper The Sun, Renate Blauel, 67, is suing the Tiny Dancer singer after the star wrote about their four-year marriage in his recent autobiography.

Last month, news broke that she was seeking a mystery injunction against the 73-year-old – and sources claim she is now suing over the book and its triggering of long-standing mental health issues, despite it being positive about their time as a couple after marrying in 1984.

“Elton is shocked and saddened by Renate’s claim, especially as he has only ever praised her publicly,” an insider tells the tabloid.

Another adds, “He has always had a very pleasant relationship with Renate, respects her enormously and would never have said anything revealing about their marriage,” while an additional pal says, “He very much hopes she will see sense and drop this case.”

Renate reportedly issued a previous injunction against Elton over the re­lease of 2019 biopic Rocketman, which touched on their marriage in a few scenes.

The singer is now married to movie producer David Furnish and has two sons, Zachary, nine and Elijah, seven.

