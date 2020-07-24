 Elton John’s Next Classic Concert Streaming Is From Rio 1995 - Noise11.com
Elton John’s Next Classic Concert Streaming Is From Rio 1995

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2020

in News

Elton John fans will have the fourth instalment in four weeks when he streams his 1995 Rio concert this weekend.

Every weekend for seven days only, Elton John has been streaming a complete classic concert. “Our fourth instalment is Live at Estadio do Flamengo, Rio, Brasil 1995,” he posts.

“The thousands of fans waiting in Rio de Janeiro on November 25, 1995 to see Elton John on his Made in England Tour were launched with the drop of a curtain into a dancing, flag-waving, multi-hour sing-a-long frenzy!

We’ve heard your feedback, so to ensure more people have the opportunity to watch the worldwide premiere, this week’s instalment of the Classic Concert Series will premiere on Friday, July 24 at 12pm (LA) / 3pm (NY) / 8pm (LDN).”

The concert will stream from Elton’s YouTube channel.

The setlist:

I’m Still Standing
I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That
Sacrifice
Honky Cat
Daniel
Blessed
Simple Life
The One
Song for Guy / Take Me to the Pilot
Made in England
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
Bennie and the Jets
Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
Can You Feel the Love Tonight
Believe
Pain
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Ray Cooper’s Percussion Solo
Pinball Wizard

Encore:
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Encore 2:
The Bitch Is Back
Your Song

Encore 3:
Candle in the Wind

