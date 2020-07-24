Elton John’s Next Classic Concert Streaming Is From Rio 1995

Elton John fans will have the fourth instalment in four weeks when he streams his 1995 Rio concert this weekend.

Every weekend for seven days only, Elton John has been streaming a complete classic concert. “Our fourth instalment is Live at Estadio do Flamengo, Rio, Brasil 1995,” he posts.

“The thousands of fans waiting in Rio de Janeiro on November 25, 1995 to see Elton John on his Made in England Tour were launched with the drop of a curtain into a dancing, flag-waving, multi-hour sing-a-long frenzy!

We’ve heard your feedback, so to ensure more people have the opportunity to watch the worldwide premiere, this week’s instalment of the Classic Concert Series will premiere on Friday, July 24 at 12pm (LA) / 3pm (NY) / 8pm (LDN).”

The concert will stream from Elton’s YouTube channel.

The setlist:

I’m Still Standing

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That

Sacrifice

Honky Cat

Daniel

Blessed

Simple Life

The One

Song for Guy / Take Me to the Pilot

Made in England

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

Bennie and the Jets

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Can You Feel the Love Tonight

Believe

Pain

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Ray Cooper’s Percussion Solo

Pinball Wizard

Encore:

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Encore 2:

The Bitch Is Back

Your Song

Encore 3:

Candle in the Wind

Noise11.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments