Elton John’s Next Classic Live Concert Is From Verona Italy 1989 - Noise11.com

Elton John’s next classic concert will be from Verona, Italy from 1989 on his ‘Reg Strikes Back’ tour.

‘Reg Strikes Back was Elton’s 21st studio album. The hit song was ‘I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That’. The music video for the song was one of over 20 directed by Australia’s Russell Mulcahy.

Here is the setlist for the show:

Sixty Years On

I Need You to Turn To

The King Must Die

Burn Down the Mission

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Philadelphia Freedom

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Kiss the Bride

A Word in Spanish

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters (Part Two)

Nikita

Daniel

I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That

Candle in the Wind

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Your Song

I’m Still Standing

Check here Sunday morning (Australian time) for the premiere.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments