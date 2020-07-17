Elton John’s Next Classic Live Concert Is From Verona Italy 1989 - Noise11.com

Elton John’s next classic concert will be from Verona, Italy from 1989 on his ‘Reg Strikes Back’ tour.
‘Reg Strikes Back was Elton’s 21st studio album. The hit song was ‘I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That’. The music video for the song was one of over 20 directed by Australia’s Russell Mulcahy.
Here is the setlist for the show:
Sixty Years On
I Need You to Turn To
The King Must Die
Burn Down the Mission
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
Have Mercy on the Criminal
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
Philadelphia Freedom
Sad Songs (Say So Much)
Kiss the Bride
A Word in Spanish
Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters (Part Two)
Nikita
Daniel
I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That
Candle in the Wind
Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Your Song
I’m Still Standing
Check here Sunday morning (Australian time) for the premiere.
