 Elton John's Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing

by Music-News.com on February 24, 2022

Elton John’s private jet reportedly had to make an emergency landing after suffering hydraulic failure mid-air on Monday.

Elton’s flight left Farnborough Airport in Hampshire, England, for the U.S. at 10.20 am on Monday, according to The Sun, but had to return after suffering a malfunction an hour into the transatlantic trip.

The pilot tried to land again at Farnborough but then struggled to bring the craft down in Storm Franklin’s 80 miles per hour winds. When the plane did finally did reach the tarmac, fire crews were called out to attend.

“Firefighters from Rushmoor, Hartley Wintney, Basingstoke, Fleet, Yateley and Surrey FRS were called at 11.16 on Monday morning to an incident at Farnborough Airport,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service representatives told the newspaper.

Witnesses saw the jet, which is emblazoned with a giant letter ‘E’ near the cockpit, having difficulties as it tried to land.

Plumber Philip Thomson, who was working locally, said, “The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed. The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it. The aircraft’s nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air.

“A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst.”

Revealing how he feared for Elton’s life, Thomson added, “It was only at the third attempt to land that the plane got down. The pilot made a flatter approach and the wind had dropped slightly. Everyone watching was mightily relieved.

“It was a horrible thing to see, and you wouldn’t have swapped places with Elton on that small plane for anything. I bet he said a few prayers of thanks.”

Despite the ordeal, Elton swiftly jumped on another flight to ensure he could perform at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday.

Sir Elton has yet to comment on the report.

music-news.com

Related Posts

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Kick Off Resist Tour In Newcastle

Midnight Oil’s final tour ‘Resist’ is officially underway with the first show since the final album release kicking off 2022 activity out of Newcastle.

2 hours ago
Matt Verevis as Tommy in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy photo by Jeff Busby
Victorian Opera Has Delivered A Stunning New Production of ‘The Who’s Tommy’

After two years of pandemic delays The Victorian Opera’s production of The Who’s Tommy has premiered in Melbourne and it is stunning.

1 day ago
Procol Harum, Gary Brooker out front
Gary Brooker of Procol Harum Dies at 76

Gary Brooker MBE, the lead singer and keyboard player for Procol Harum, has died from cancer at the age of 76.

1 day ago
Kevin Johnson The Classics
Kevin Johnson Classic ‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go’ Gets A Stereo Release For The First Time

The 1971 Kevin Johnson classic ‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go’ is finally about to have its official release in stereo.

2 days ago
Leo Sayer’s Beatles Project Northern Songs Is A Labour Of Love

Leo Sayer has “Leofied” The Beatles for his new album ‘Northern Songs’.

3 days ago
To Barbra With Love MSO
Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

3 days ago
Eddie Raynor of Split Enz and Forenzics
The Day Eddie Rayner of Split Enz Was Called To Work By Paul McCartney

Eddie Rayner, the keyboard player for Split Enz and currently working on the project Forenzics with Tim Finn, recalls the day the phone rang and it was Paul McCartney at the other end recruiting him for work.

3 days ago