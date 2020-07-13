Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dead At 27

Benjamin Keough, the 27-year old son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, has been found dead at age 27.

Police report that Keough died in Calabasas, California from a self-inflicted gun shot.

Benjamin’s father is actor/musician Danny Keough who has started in ‘The Lodge’ (2019) and ‘Cabin by the Lake’ (2000). Danny and Lisa Marie divorced in 1994. Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson 20 days after divorcing Keough. She divorced Jackson two years later.

Benjanim’s sister is actor Riley Keough. She played Marie Currie in the 2010 biopic ‘The Runaways’.

For help or information, call Lifeline, 131 114, or visit beyondblue.org.au.

