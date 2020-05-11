 Eminem Googles His Lyrics Just To Make Sure They Are His - Noise11.com
Eminem Googles His Lyrics Just To Make Sure They Are His

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2020

in News

Eminem and Lil Wayne have to search for their own lyrics online while they’re in the studio to avoid repeating verses.

While speaking to the Stan rapper on his Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music series, the star – real name Dwayne Carter, Jr. – admitted that he often turns to Google to check he’s not copying his old lyrics.

“I literally bro, when I’m doing something, if you look through my phone history with my Google history and you press ‘L,’ first thing that will come up is Lil Wayne lyrics,” he laughed. “I literally have to Google my lyrics to make sure I didn’t say something before.”

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, responded: “Oh my God! I swear to God, I do that too.”

Wayne then joked, “Man, that’s how long we’ve been doing this shit,” to which his pal added: “Yeah! I just did that shit last night! Man, that’s funny as hell. I’ve been doing that for like the last five years. You’ll be like ‘Oh I knew I flipped this one.’”

Wayne dropped his 13th studio album, Funeral, earlier this year. Meanwhile, Eminem has 11 studio recordings under his belt.

During his appearance on the radio show, Eminem announced that he would be donating $250,000 (£202,600) to his charity, the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which is committed to supporting disadvantaged youths in Detroit.

Later in the episode, the pair were joined by Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey, who was inspired by Eminem’s donation and decided to pledge $750,000 (£608,000) himself, bringing the total to $1 million.

