Eminem Home Intruder Is A Repeat Offender

The man who broke into Eminem’s house last week was previously arrested for targeting the rapper in a separate home invasion attempt.

Matthew David Hughes stands accused of using a paving stone to smash a kitchen window and gain access to the Detroit, Michigan property earlier in April, setting off an alarm in the middle of the night.

The house is located in a gated community, but according to TMZ, the 26 year old managed to evade security, including Eminem’s own team of guards.

While Hughes remains in custody, the publication reported he was also arrested in June, 2019 for trespassing on two Michigan properties while on the prowl in search of the Stan rapper, real name Marshall Mathers.

Hughes started his hunt for the star in Rochester Hills, Michigan around 2am, and woke a homeowner by throwing rocks through the window. He fled the scene by the time cops arrived.

However, he later returned to the home and knocked on the window to say he was “looking for his brother Marshall”. The officers returned but by that point Hughes had headed to a home in Oakland Township, which Eminem previously owned.

After Hughes showed up at the property at 4.30am, the homeowner informed Hughes that Mathers no longer lived there, and told him to leave because he was trespassing. Though he headed off, Hughes was later found hiding under a bed on the second floor of the property’s guard-house by authorities.

Hughes was booked for breaking and entering, as well as malicious destruction of property for breaking the window at the first home.

He is currently behind bars at the Macomb County Jail in Detroit, with a bond set at $50,000 (£40,000).

