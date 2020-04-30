 Eminem Is Selling His Sneakers For Covid-19 Fund - Noise11.com
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean

Eminem Is Selling His Sneakers For Covid-19 Fund

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2020

in News

Eminem fans have a chance to walk in Marshall Mathers’ shoe. The rapper is auctioning off a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt sneakers to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

There are only 10 pairs of the shoes in the world. Eminem created the design with Michael Jordan in 2015.

On social media Eminem posted:

Cleanin’ out my closet… donating extra pair of my @Jumpman23 @Carhartt 4’s along with a vintage T to @stockx. Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. http://shady.sr/StockX

https://stockx.com/eminem-jordan-4-retro-carhartt-eminem-who-charity

