Eminem Is Working On New Music

by Music-News.com on January 13, 2020

in News

Eminem has been busy “cutting a lot of records”, and S1 has suggested that the chart-topping star could soon be set to release a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’.

Speaking to HipHop-N-More, the producer shared: “I don’t have a lot of information on it but I’ve been working with Eminem quite a bit.”

Asked whether he’s been working on a new album, S1 added: “They’re always real quiet and real secretive but I just know he’s been cutting a lot of records so we’ll see what happens with that.”

Meanwhile, Eminem previously opened up on his feud with Machine Gun Kelly, saying he originally dissed the rapper because he accused him of hindering his career.

Eminem – who has been involved in a number of high-profile feuds during his lengthy career – said: “The reason that I dissed him is because he got on … first he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favourite rapper banned me from ‘Shade 45,’ or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career.

“I don’t give a fuck about your career. You think I actually fuckin’ think about you? You know how many fuckin’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the fuckin’ conversation.”

Prior to that, Eminem insisted his beef with Kelly wasn’t about him calling his daughter Hailie “hot as fuck” in 2012.

Instead, Eminem said that his problem with the young star is “a lot more petty” than anything he’s ever said.

music-news.com

