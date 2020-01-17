 Eminem Just Popped Out A New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ - Noise11.com
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem Just Popped Out A New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2020

in News

Eminem has just released a brand new album called ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ with no notice.

The album features songs with Ed Sheeran, Young MA, Royce Da 5’9” and Juice WRLD.

There is a video for ‘Darkness’ that samples Paul Simon’s ‘The Sound of Silence’.

Eminem’s last album ‘Kamikaze’ was released in 2018 with no notice.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman Ed Sheeran - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew W.K. - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew W.K.’s Air Drumming Napalm Death Cardio Workout Is Exactly As Awesome As It Sounds

Professional energetic dude Andrew W.K. has released a 43-minute film of him air drumming to Napalm Death's 1990 grindcore masterpiece Harmony Corruption.

10 hours ago
The Amity Affliction
REVIEW: The Amity Affliction, Frankston, 17 January 2020

With almost seven studio albums under their belt, The Amity Affliction have set out on a regional tour of Australia. Last night the boys from Gympie made their way down to Frankston to play an intimate sell out show at the Pier Bandroom. And they didn’t let anyone down with an outstanding line up of songs to fill an hour-long set.

13 hours ago
The Wiggles
Greg Page of The Wiggles Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Reunion Show

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is recovering in Westmead Hospital in Sydney after suffering a cardiac arrest at the end of The Wiggles performance at a bushfire benefit last night.

16 hours ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Samples Gary Glitter On New Song ‘Oh Yeah’

Green Day has sampled Gary Glitter. Quick, someone check if hell has frozen over.

2 days ago
Flying Lotus
Moog Reveals New Synth With The Help Of Flying Lotus

Name a more exciting pairing in the world of modern electronic music than Flying Lotus and Moog Synthesisers. Go on, I'll wait.

2 days ago
Beastie Boys photo by Ros O'Gorman
Apple To Produce Beastie Boys Biopic

Apple today announced that it has acquired "Beastie Boys Story,” a new nonfiction film from Grammy Award-winning Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz and Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze.

2 days ago
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato To Sing Anthem At The Super Bowl

Demi Lovato will sing the 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2.

2 days ago