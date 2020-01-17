Eminem Just Popped Out A New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem has just released a brand new album called ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ with no notice.

The album features songs with Ed Sheeran, Young MA, Royce Da 5’9” and Juice WRLD.

There is a video for ‘Darkness’ that samples Paul Simon’s ‘The Sound of Silence’.

Eminem’s last album ‘Kamikaze’ was released in 2018 with no notice.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments