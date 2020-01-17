Eminem Just Popped Out A New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem has just released a brand new album called ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ with no notice.
The album features songs with Ed Sheeran, Young MA, Royce Da 5’9” and Juice WRLD.
Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/ilXAjJtqzV
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020
There is a video for ‘Darkness’ that samples Paul Simon’s ‘The Sound of Silence’.
Eminem’s last album ‘Kamikaze’ was released in 2018 with no notice.
