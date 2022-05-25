 Eminem ‘The Eminem Show’ To Be Expanded For 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com
The Eminem Show

Eminem ‘The Eminem Show’ To Be Expanded For 20th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2022

in News

Eminem will released an expanded edition of his 2002 album ‘The Eminem Show’ this week to mark the 20th anniversary of the album.

‘The Eminem Show’ will turn 20 on 4 June.

‘The Eminem Show’ had five singles ‘Without Me’, ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’, ‘Superman’, ‘Sing For The Moment’ and ‘Business’. It has sold over 27 million copies worldwide include 11 million in the USA.

The new edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ will be released 26 May 2022.

