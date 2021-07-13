Emma Bunton Weds Jade Jones - Noise11.com

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones have finally tied the knot.

The stars, who have been dating since 1998 and share two children, have confirmed they’re now married.

Both posted wedding day photos on their respective social media accounts on Tuesday.

Bunton added the caption, “Mr and Mrs Jones!” while her new husband wrote: “Me & Mrs Jones!”

And Emma’s bandmate Victoria Beckham kicked off the congratulatory messages by commenting: “Congratulations. Love u both so much!!”

The couple became engaged in 2006.

The wedding news come two weeks Bunton confessed she is keen to become a mum again, despite battles with perimenopause symptoms and endometriosis.

The 45-year-old, aka Baby Spice, said, “I’m always, always broody! Jade, he would have lots more children… I think we are at the stage where we are very much like, ‘If it happens, it would be amazing.'”

