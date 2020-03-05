Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Dates

Brooklyn’s Endless Boogie will team up with Oakland’s Howlin’ Rain for Australian shows in April.
Endless Boogie borrowed their name from a 1971 John Lee Hooker album. They formed in 1997. To date they have clocked up five albums between 2008 and 2017.
Howlin’ Rain formed in 2004. They have also released five studio albums. They are currently signed to Rick Rubin’s American Recordings.
ENDLESS BOOGIE & HOWLIN’ RAIN TOGETHER – IN APRIL
THURS 9 – THE TOTE, MELBOURNE w/Badgers & Smooch
THURS 16 – CROWBAR, SYDNEY w/ feedtime
also playing @ BOOGIE, TALLAROOK, VIC
ENDLESS BOOGIE ONLY – IN APRIL
FRI 17 – ELTHAM HOTEL, ELTHAM, NORTHERN NSW
SAT 18 – BLACK BEAR, BRISBANE
