Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Dates

Brooklyn’s Endless Boogie will team up with Oakland’s Howlin’ Rain for Australian shows in April.

Endless Boogie borrowed their name from a 1971 John Lee Hooker album. They formed in 1997. To date they have clocked up five albums between 2008 and 2017.

Howlin’ Rain formed in 2004. They have also released five studio albums. They are currently signed to Rick Rubin’s American Recordings.

ENDLESS BOOGIE & HOWLIN’ RAIN TOGETHER – IN APRIL

THURS 9 – THE TOTE, MELBOURNE w/Badgers & Smooch

THURS 16 – CROWBAR, SYDNEY w/ feedtime

also playing @ BOOGIE, TALLAROOK, VIC

ENDLESS BOOGIE ONLY – IN APRIL

FRI 17 – ELTHAM HOTEL, ELTHAM, NORTHERN NSW

SAT 18 – BLACK BEAR, BRISBANE

