Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Postponed Until October

Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain has been postponed until October. New dates have been announced.

ENDLESS BOOGIE & HOWLIN’ RAIN TOGETHER

(Existing tickets will be honoured. Refunds available for one month.)

THURS OCT 29 – THE TOTE, MELBOURNE w/guests

THURS NOV 5 – CROWBAR, SYDNEY w/ feedtime

also playing @ BOOGIE, TALLAROOK, VIC

(Oct 30,31, Nov 1)

JUST ENDLESS BOOGIE (NO HOWLIN’ RAIN)

FRI NOV 6 – BLACK BEAR LODGE, BRISBANE

SAT NOV 7 – ELTHAM HOTEL, NORTHERN NSW

