Eric Bogle and Bobby Valentine To Perform Christmas Shows At Memo Music Hall This Weekend

This weekend Christmas Memo Music Hall has two Christmas events in the lead-up to midweek holiday.

On Friday 20 December, Claymore and Eric Bogle will perform A Grumpy Celtic Christmas with the Glenbrae Celtic Dancers.

Doors Open 7.30pm, Showtime 8.40pm.

TICKETS

$45+bf – PREMIUM

$38+bf – A-RESERVE

$25+bf – GENERAL ADMISSION

$30 – GA AT DOOR (if available)

Get tickets here

Then Sunday 22 December at 3pm, Bobby Valentine will present A Bobby Valentine Family Christmas in the all-new Ruby Carter Lounge with Lauren Elizabeth and Tom & Lisa Gillard.

Bobby said, “It’s the first time the family has performed together on the same stage, so I’m just a bit excited about that. Plus, apparently I’ll become the first performer to perform all 3 of the Memo stages and it’s happening in my beautiful Ol mate Ruby Carter’s own Lounge! There’ll be Christmas songs of course, but we’ll be doing songs we love to do together, with a tilt of the Stetson to my Country tunes too”.

DOORS AT 3PM

SHOWS AT 4PM

General Admin: $25.00 +bf

At the Door: $20.00 (if still available)

Get tickets here

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments