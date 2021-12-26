Eric Clapton Debuts New Song ‘Heart of a Child’ - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton debuted a new song this week. ‘Heart of a Child’ was co-written with Robin Monotti and produced with Simon Climie.
Monotti is Clapton’s anti-vaxxer buddy. Earlier this year the Italian architect and film producer published Clapton’s detailed letter about his reactions to AstraZeneca and is said to be Clapton’s main influencer over anti-vaxx matters.
The new song continues Clapton’s anti-vax theme.
They locked you down boy
Made you grieve alone
Turn off the TV
Throw your phone away
But don’t break the heart of your child
Don’t let the fear drive you wild
‘Heart of a Child’ features Sonny Emory on drums, Nathan East on bass, Dirk Powell on mandolin, Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins on guitar, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals, along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor.
Eric Clapton’s last studio album was his Christmas album ‘Happy Xmas’ in 2018. Clapton’s covered Christmas classic and wrote his first Christmas song ‘For Love On Christmas Day’ for the album.
The last contemporary studio album was ‘I Still Do’ in 2016. It featured just two new Clapton compositions ‘Spiral’ and ‘Catch The Blues’ as well as covers from JJ Cale, Bob Dylan and Robert Johnson.
